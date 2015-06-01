BlackBerry settles patent dispute with Seacrest's company Typo

TORONTO, June 1 BlackBerry Ltd and
television host Ryan Seacrest's keyboard company Typo Products
have agreed to settle a patent dispute over the sale of
smartphone keyboards of a certain size, the Canadian smartphone
maker said on Monday.
Under the terms of the settlement, Typo will stop selling
keyboards for smartphones and other devices with screens smaller
than 7.9 inches, BlackBerry said. It can continue selling
keyboards for larger devices.
In February, a U.S. district court sanctioned Typo,
co-founded by "American Idol" host Seacrest, for violating an
injunction that barred it from selling a $99 iPhone keyboard
case that BlackBerry said infringed its patents.
Physical keyboards have remained a key selling point for
BlackBerry, loved by many of the company's most loyal fans, as
it loses market share to Apple's iPhone and phones that
run on Google's Android operating system, which
typically have touchscreen keyboards.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)