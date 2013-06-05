BlackBerry says majority of top U.S. firms testing its new devices

TORONTO, June 5 Sixty percent of U.S. Fortune
500 companies are already testing or using the system to manage
BlackBerry's new line of devices, the company said on
Wednesday, as U.S. carriers began to roll out its new
keyboard-equipped Q10 smartphone.
The Q10, which comes with the tiny physical keyboard that
many BlackBerry fans admire, is the second device powered by the
new BlackBerry 10 operating system.
The touchscreen Z10 launched earlier this year.
The U.S. market is crucial for Waterloo, Ontario-based
BlackBerry as it seeks to win back market share ceded to Apple
Inc's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy smartphones and other
devices powered by Google's Android operating system.
"This is a very exciting day for us, launching with all four
major U.S. carriers," BlackBerry Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Tear said in an interview.
Tear said BlackBerry, which has long had a strong base of
corporate and government users, expected the Q10 to allow it to
win back customers who have been using other devices.
He believed demand for the smartphones would be helped by
the fact that a majority of top U.S. companies were testing or
installing the BlackBerry Enterprise Service system that would
allow them to manage the new devices on their internal networks.
"Since everybody is migrating toward this, we expect it will
definitely create pull for our (smartphone) products," he said.
"There are a lot of very loyal BlackBerry keyboard users out
there who have been waiting for this and I think, with the Q10,
we will also be able to win back prior BlackBerry customers, who
are now trying other platforms."
The Q10 launched in Canada, Britain and a few other
countries two months ago. The U.S. launch was delayed due to a
longer carrier-testing process.
The device is already on sale through T-Mobile in the United
States, while rivals Verizon and AT&T have begun to
accept pre-orders for shipping later this month. Sprint plans to
begin selling the devices this summer.