Vodafone says some customers hit by Blackberry problems

LONDON Jan 11 Mobile operator Vodafone
said on Friday some of its customers were not receiving emails
via their Blackberry phones, and that it was working with the
handset maker Research in Motion to rectify the
problem.
A spokeswoman for Blackberry said it was looking into the
issue but did not have any details. Commentators on Twitter also
reported problems with the handset.
"We are aware that some BlackBerry customers are
experiencing issues," Vodafone said.
"Vodafone is working closely with Research in Motion (RIM)
to restore full service as soon as possible. As soon as we have
further information we will provide additional updates," the
British operator said.