版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 21日 星期六 03:24 BJT

BlackBerry warns of huge loss, to slash jobs

TORONTO, Sept 20 BlackBerry Ltd warned on Friday that it expects to report a fiscal second-quarter operating loss next week and that it plans to cut more than a third of its workforce.

The company said it expects to report a net operating loss of about $950 million to $995 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31, due to writedowns and other factors.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐