EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
OTTAWA, Sept 20 Canadian Industry Minister James Moore voiced sympathy on Friday for workers at BlackBerry Ltd over its plans to cut 4,500 jobs, more than a third of its workforce.
"Our thoughts are with those who have lost their jobs at Blackberry, it is always a cause for concern for our government," Moore said in a terse two-sentence statement emailed just as markets closed.
"While Canada's economy is growing and creating jobs overall, we know there are still challenges ahead that we need to tackle so we can ensure continued economic growth and job creation."
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em