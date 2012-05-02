版本:
Black Diamond Group increases dividend 9 pct

May 2 Black Diamond Group, a provider of workforce housing and energy services, raised its monthly dividend by 9 percent to 6 Canadian cents per month.

The new dividend will be effective from May onwards -- for payments starting from June -- the company said in a statement.

