YOUR MONEY-Smartphone apps for last minute pre-shopping

By Mitch Lipka
Nov. 27 Attention, shoppers: If you just decided
to join the Black Friday shopping crunch but didn't prepare
well, don't despair: Just pick up your smartphone. It could be
your new best friend.
Even if you haven't invested a week or more reading sales
circulars, you can play catch up with the latest mobile shopping
applications.
Loaded properly, your phone can help you ensure that the
"deal" in front of you really is a deal. It can help you find
out what other consumers think of a product before you buy it -
or figure out where to buy that hot toy on the biggest shopping
day of the year. If you've got a target price in mind, you can
set your phone to alert you when the gift you're eyeing hits
that price at a store near you.
"Information is power," says Jeff Goldstein, president of
PriceGrabber, a web service (with app) that collects pricing
from about 4,000 retailers.
The apps are available on iPhones through the iTunes App
Store, and Android users should go to Google Play.
LOAD BEFORE YOU GO
Several apps like Fat Wallet's Black Friday App, Black
Friday 2013 Ads and DealNews's Black Friday App give consumers
the opportunity to search advertised deals. You can view
specific stores or certain products and look at copies of
printed ads or scroll through a list of deals on a particular
product, like digital cameras. You also use the apps to build
shopping lists.
Once you've found the sales, you want to make sure you load
up on coupons. Retailmenot, CouponCabin and CouponSherpa all
deliver discount coupons, and many of which can now be simply
flashed at the cash register, where the bar code can be scanned
from your phone.
If you're serious, you'll download all three: "They don't
all have the same deal," notes Brandon Hunt, co-founder of the
site DealScience.com, which collects and sorts deals from top
coupon offering sites.
He notes that stores including those owned by Kohls Corp,
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Sears Holding Corp, Jo-Ann Stores
Holdings Inc, and Office Depot Inc will typically offer coupons
and online promotions through those apps - so you shouldn't pay
full price for items at those retailers.
Finally, don't forget your loyalty cards. You can load them
onto your phone, too, with apps such as FidMe, Key Ring and Card
Star. Like the coupons, the bar codes can be scanned off your
phone.
GAME TIME APPS
The power of your smartphone will most likely be felt at
game time - when you're in the store looking at the merchandise.
Say, for example, that you are standing at the display about to
grab a $300 flat screen television. Deal or no deal?
You can get the answer almost instantly, by checking apps
like PriceGrabber, Amazon PriceCheck and ShopSavvy. They all
allow consumers to scan a bar code through their phones to
generate a list of prices that item is selling for elsewhere.
While the Amazon.com Inc app is going to return prices from the
online giant and its collection of sellers, you'll still get a
quick take on how good a deal you're really getting.
If the price that pops up on your phone is better than what
you find in the store, you've got some options. You could order
it from the online seller with a lower price or head to the
store that has the product for less. Or you could find a manager
and present your findings and see if the store will match the
price.
"It's an uncomfortable conversation and it's awkward,"
Goldstein acknowledges. But if you want to pay that price right
then, it's worth a try."
Retailers are well aware of the increasing use of devices by
consumers doing research while standing in store aisles - a
practice known as "showrooming." Some smaller, local retailers
have tried to ban the use of smartphones, fearing price
comparisons will lead consumers out of their boutiques and onto
the web.
But Goldstein says larger retailers are well aware of the
trend and are more likely to match the price because they don't
want to lose the sale. Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp both
have price match guarantees, although they limit that to prices
offered by their main competitors or locally published ads.
You can also quickly find out what others think of a product
you're about to buy. The iPhone app BuyorNot and Amazon's app
can give consumers a quick window into what other consumers
think. After all, is a big discount on a TV really such a good
deal if most of the people who have posted reviews complained
that it has a lousy picture?
SHOPPING WITH FRIENDS
Also, don't underestimate the power of personal networking
apps like Facebook or Twitter to convey a great deal.
Walter Delph, chief executive officer of Adly, a Los
Angeles-based social media advertising company suggests
searching hashtags - the # symbol with a keyword - to help you
find specific deals, such as #BlackFriday or #iPad. And, he
says, consumers should expect that some retailers will challenge
shoppers to post a photo with a special hashtag and announce the
deals they got on social networks to enter a contest or get a
special offer.
Goldstein says so much is going on in the rapidly expanding
world of mobile technology that opportunities are going to
abound to those who use it. "Retailers are trying to be
competitive," he says. "At the end of the day it's really good
for consumers."