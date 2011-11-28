REFILE-Black Friday online sales jump 26 pct - comScore

(Refiles to fix spelling of comScore throughout)
* Growth rate almost three times 2010 level - comScore
* Visits to top retail websites jump 35 pct
* Amazon got 50 pct more visits than any other retailer
By Alistair Barr
Nov 27 Online retail sales in the United States
on the post-Thanksgiving shopping day known as "Black Friday"
jumped 26 percent this year, led by Amazon.com Inc,
comScore said on Sunday.
Black Friday online sales reached $816 million, making it
the heaviest spending day on the Internet so far in 2011,
according to comScore, a closely watched tracker of Internet
activity.
Year-over-year growth on Black Friday in 2010 was 9
percent, so this year's 26 percent sales increase online was
much stronger, the firm also noted.
Bricks-and-mortar retailers offered big Black Friday
discounts much earlier this year and some companies opened
stores late on Thanksgiving for the first time, hoping to grab
more of the action on what is a crucial shopping day for the
industry.
That sparked some speculation that online retailers may
lose some sales, but comScore said that did not happen.
"With brick-and-mortar retail also reporting strong gains
on Black Friday, it's clear that the heavy promotional activity
had a positive impact on both channels," comScore Chairman Gian
Fulgoni said.
Fifty million Americans visited online retail sites on
Black Friday, representing an increase of 35 percent versus a
year ago, comScore data showed.
Each of the top five retail websites saw double-digit gains
in visitors versus last year, led by Amazon.com. Wal-Mart
ranked second, followed by Best Buy, Target
and Apple, comScore said.
"Amazon.com once again led the pack, with 50 percent more
visitors than any other retailer, while also showing the
highest growth rate versus last year," Fulgoni said.
Fulgoni forecast another record for online sales on Cyber
Monday, which is traditionally the first day after Thanksgiving
when employees return to offices and purchase items with their
work computers.
Last year, Cyber Monday sales topped $1 billion, making it
the heaviest day of online spending ever, according to
comScore.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Dale Hudson)