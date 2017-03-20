版本:
Blackhawk adds two directors in deal with Jana Partners

March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.

The company said it would also form a cost savings committee with four members, including the two new directors, Robert Henske and Jeffrey Fox.

Blackhawk also said Jerry Ulrich will retire as chief financial officer.

Jana has a stake of about 4.7 percent in the company. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
