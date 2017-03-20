Blackhawk adds two directors in deal with Jana Partners

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
The company said it would also form a cost savings committee with four members, including the two new directors, Robert Henske and Jeffrey Fox.
Blackhawk also said Jerry Ulrich will retire as chief financial officer.
Jana has a stake of about 4.7 percent in the company. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog