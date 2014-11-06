BlackRock's bond funds see biggest monthly inflows since May 1998

Nov 6 BlackRock Inc's bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $5.2 billion in October, the most investors have poured into the firm's bond funds since May 1998, according to data provided to Reuters from Morningstar.

The inflows come as bond giant Pacific Investment Management posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following the surprise departure of Bill Gross, adding to $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel;Editing by Lisa Shumaker)