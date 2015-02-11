UPDATE 1-BlackRock president predicts stocks will still go up

(Adds comments by BlackRock president, other details)
Feb 11 BlackRock President Rob Kapito
said on Wednesday that he is still bullish on equities despite
the current high valuations in the market.
"I believe the equity markets are going to continue to
rise," Kapito said at the Credit Suisse Financial Services
Conference in Miami. "Companies are buying back stock and
raising dividends and there aren't enough IPOs coming to market
to replace that stock."
BlackRock has seen a number of large pension plans across
the globe move significant portions of bonds into equities,
Kapito said.
In his remarks, Kapito was equally bullish on the growth of
the exchange-traded fund market, predicting it will hit $6
trillion in assets in the next five years, up from $2.8 trillion
at present.
Individual investors, registered investment advisers and
institutional investors are increasingly using ETFs to gain core
exposure at a low cost, he said.
But BlackRock also is seeing clients use ETFs in new ways.
For example, Kapito said a growing number of investors are using
ETFs instead of futures because they are cheaper.
One area where Kapito was not bullish was the topic of how
much investors are saving for retirement.
"The Baby Boomers, Generation X and the older generation are
not saving at all," he said.
Two-thirds of BlackRock's assets under management are in
retirement accounts of some kind, Kapito said.
BlackRock next week is launching an advertising campaign,
called "I Retire," around the importance of retirement. The firm
has a new website to help investors figure out how much they
need to save for retirement.
