CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BlackRock sees inflows into fixed income -CNBC

(Corrects flow number in first paragraph to $48 billion from
$45 billion)
Oct 15 Asset manager BlackRock Inc has
had $48 billion in net new flows into its fixed income funds
this year, Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told CNBC on
Wednesday morning.
The company has seen an uptick in investors' moving money
into its fixed income funds over the past few weeks and expects
that to continue into the fourth quarter and beyond, he said.
BlackRock has been one of the beneficiaries as investors
pulled money out of Pacific Investment Management Co after Bill
Gross announced on Sept. 26 that he had quit the fixed-income
fund company to join Janus Capital Group Inc, Fink said.
Fink told CNBC that he did not believe bond markets had been
roiled by Gross' exit.
He also said BlackRock had not seen more than one sovereign
wealth fund sell out of equities in last six weeks despite the
global market volatility.
Overall, Fink said he would like to see the U.S. Federal
Reserve take action and raise interest rates to between 1
percent and 1.25 percent, which he believes would be good for
the U.S. economy.
New York-based BlackRock reported a 10 percent increase in
assets under management and a 26 percent increase in earnings
from the third quarter of last year.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)