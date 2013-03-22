版本:
BlackRock hires Credit Suisse exec to bolster hedge fund unit

March 22 BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, hired Andy Stewart, the head of one of Credit Suisse's hedge fund units, to bolster its own alternatives business.

Stewart will co-head New York-based BlackRock's hedge fund and private equity division alongside current leader Matt Botein, who will take on the additional title of chief investment officer for alternatives, the firm said in a memo on Friday.

