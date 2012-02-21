BlackRock says may sell Australia property portfolio

SYDNEY Feb 21 BlackRock Inc. may sell the
entire portfolio of its Australian property trust worth A$468
million ($504 million) as it seeks to raise cash and meet
redemption demands at the trust which has underperformed the
benchmark over the last three years.
The world's largest money manager said on Tuesday that the
property trust has been non-liquid since 2009, preventing
BlackRock from paying out redemptions.
The BlackRock Property Trust returned a minus 1.27 percent
in the three years to December 2011, compared with with the
Mercer/IPD Australian Pooled Property Fund Index return of 3.12
percent.
"BlackRock is continuing to seek to deliver favourable
liquidity solutions to its investors and is exploring a range of
measures," a BlackRock spokesperson said via email.
"These measures may include recapitalisation, material
restructuring, or even the sale of the entire portfolio of the
Trust (which would result in a return of all capital to unit
holders and termination of the Trust)," the spokesperson added.
Some Australian non-listed property funds came under
pressure during the global credit crisis, unable to raise
capital like their listed peers.
The BlackRock's trust allocates 56 percent of its holdings
in office assets, 24 percent in industrial and 8 percent in
retail.