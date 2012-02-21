BlackRock says may sell Australia property portfolio

SYDNEY Feb 21 BlackRock Inc. may sell the entire portfolio of its Australian property trust worth A$468 million ($504 million) as it seeks to raise cash and meet redemption demands at the trust which has underperformed the benchmark over the last three years.

The world's largest money manager said on Tuesday that the property trust has been non-liquid since 2009, preventing BlackRock from paying out redemptions.

The BlackRock Property Trust returned a minus 1.27 percent in the three years to December 2011, compared with with the Mercer/IPD Australian Pooled Property Fund Index return of 3.12 percent.

"BlackRock is continuing to seek to deliver favourable liquidity solutions to its investors and is exploring a range of measures," a BlackRock spokesperson said via email.

"These measures may include recapitalisation, material restructuring, or even the sale of the entire portfolio of the Trust (which would result in a return of all capital to unit holders and termination of the Trust)," the spokesperson added.

Some Australian non-listed property funds came under pressure during the global credit crisis, unable to raise capital like their listed peers.

The BlackRock's trust allocates 56 percent of its holdings in office assets, 24 percent in industrial and 8 percent in retail.