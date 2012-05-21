版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 21日 星期一 09:19 BJT

BlackRock names Justin Arter as head of Australian operations

SYDNEY May 21 U.S. fund manager BlackRock Inc on Monday named Justin Arter as head of its Australian operations, replacing Damien Frawley who is moving to head Queensland Investment Corp.

Arter was most recently chief executive officer at Victorian Funds Management Corporation, which manages A$36.8 billion ($36.6 billion), and will start his new role in September.

Before joining Victorian Funds management in November 2009, Arter worked with Goldman Sachs for 18 years in various management roles, BlackRock said in a statement.

Arter will report to BlackRock Asia-Pacific Chairman Mark McCombe.

"The size and sophistication of the Australian market makes it a key area of focus for BlackRock Asia Pacific," McCombe said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐