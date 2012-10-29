BlackRock sees limited downside to thermal coal prices

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SYDNEY Oct 30 About 100 million tonnes of U.S. thermal coal has been diverted to international markets due to low-priced natural gas replacing coal for power generation, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said on Tuesday.
BlackRock said it sees limited downside to current thermal coal prices, but said the outlook for high-cost Australian producers was "challenging".
"If you look at Chinese imports of thermal coal, they are the highest ever, so it's not that we are seeing a demand issue, it's to do with that supply dynamic," Catherine Raw, co-manager of BlackRock's BGF World Mining Fund told a media conference call.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.