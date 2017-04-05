版本:
BlackRock nominates Cisco CEO to serve on its board

NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.

"Throughout his career, Chuck has helped global corporations navigate a world being reshaped by technological advancement," said BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink. "At BlackRock, technology is rapidly transforming how we invest, measure risk, distribute our products, and run our operations."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)
