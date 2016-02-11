UPDATE 1-Reduced expectations of Fed hike shift bond strategy -BlackRock

(Recasts first sentence, adds comments by BlackRock strategist, market details)

By Trevor Hunnicutt

NEW YORK Feb 11 BlackRock Inc's chief strategist for fixed income said on Thursday his unit is shifting its approach to bond markets on new expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may need to loosen monetary policy.

The strategist, Jeffrey Rosenberg, said upward pressures on the U.S. dollar are being relieved by reduced expectations the Fed will normalize currently low rates, a fact he said supports favoring non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income investments and emerging-market debt.

The shift in strategy is based on a repricing by bond markets of expectations of the Fed's likeliness to raise rates in 2016 as well as the Bank of Japan's move last month to introduce negative rates.

Prices of fed fund futures, used to predict future policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, surged across the board on Thursday as investors further cut back expectations that the central bank can engineer another rate increase soon.

Short-term rate futures, a proxy for expectations for the Fed, now show the market sees no chance of a rate increase this year.

In an outlook article, Rosenberg said he favors the short end of the yield curve over the long under such a lower-for-longer viewpoint.

He said his group now favors a tactical strategy of buying non-U.S. developed markets and has a brighter outlook on emerging-market sovereign debt, which it previously disfavored.

"While monetary policy alone cannot, in our assessment, address the fundamental issues underlying today's credit cycle -excess capacity in the commodity sectors - the possibility of easing the pressure of a stronger dollar on weakening commodity prices and shrinking liquidity may for a short time relieve some of the negative sentiment that our longer-run outlook reflects," said Rosenberg.

New York-based BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager.