BlackRock mandated banks for potential euro senior bond

BRIEF-Targa Resources commences public offering of common stock
LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Fund manager BlackRock has mandated Barclays, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan to arrange a series of European fixed income investor meetings from April 20, 2015.
A benchmark euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction may follow, subject to market conditions.
Blackrock is rated A1(stable)/AA-(stable) by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Ramaco Resources Inc sees IPO of 6 million shares priced between $12.00 and $15.00 per share - SEC filing
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc- Pat Krishnan resigned as company's chief executive officer- SEC filing