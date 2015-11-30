U.S. inflation expectations are 'unrealistically low' - BlackRock's Koesterich

Nov 30 BlackRock Inc's top investment strategist said on Monday his team prefers debt protected against rising inflation to traditional U.S. Treasuries, given a market that has grown "too sanguine" about the potential for rising prices.

BlackRock's global chief investment strategist, Russ Koesterich, said in commentary posted online that financial markets' U.S. inflation predictions are "unrealistically low," and said inflation expectations should stabilize or rise.

Koesterich cited "declining slack in the labor market" and said the effect of a strong dollar and low energy prices could fade.

"No, we do not envision a significant surge in inflation," he said. "But we do think inflation expectations may be too sanguine. As such, we prefer (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) to plain-vanilla Treasuries in our bond portfolio."

