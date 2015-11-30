U.S. inflation expectations are 'unrealistically low' - BlackRock's Koesterich

Nov 30 BlackRock Inc's top investment
strategist said on Monday his team prefers debt protected
against rising inflation to traditional U.S. Treasuries, given a
market that has grown "too sanguine" about the potential for
rising prices.
BlackRock's global chief investment strategist, Russ
Koesterich, said in commentary posted online that financial
markets' U.S. inflation predictions are "unrealistically low,"
and said inflation expectations should stabilize or rise.
Koesterich cited "declining slack in the labor market" and
said the effect of a strong dollar and low energy prices could
fade.
"No, we do not envision a significant surge in inflation,"
he said. "But we do think inflation expectations may be too
sanguine. As such, we prefer (Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities) to plain-vanilla Treasuries in our bond portfolio."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)