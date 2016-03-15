BlackRock bond strategist now neutral on U.S. Treasury debt

NEW YORK, March 15 A BlackRock Inc bond strategist is backing away from a "defensive" stance on U.S. government debt markets by removing a strategic recommendation to buy short-term U.S. Treasuries, according to a commentary posted online on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Rosenberg, BlackRock's Chief Investment Strategist for Fixed Income, said reducing the bet or "overweight" on one-to-three year U.S. government debt brings their view on Treasuries through the yield curve to "neutral." The move comes as "improving economic data in the U.S." suggest a tactical move into riskier assets, the commentary said.

New York-based BlackRock oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015, with a third of those held in fixed-income products. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)