BRIEF-Investors mull legal action against Ocwen Financial Corp : FT

Feb 11 The Financial Times reported on Tuesday: * Investors mull legal action against Ocwen Financial Corp over mortgage servicing practices * Investors concerned that Ocwen Financial Corp's practices hurt securities holders * BlackRock Inc, Pimco among those considering legal action against Ocwen
