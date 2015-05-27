Global lower rate environment harmful to investors- BlackRock CEO

May 27 Lowering interest rates around the world to boost the global economy has reached a point where it is now "quite harmful" to clients, including pension funds and insurers, BlackRock Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.

The "low rate environment is having a profound impact on how they're going to operate," Fink said at the Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)