版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 27日 星期三 21:32 BJT

Global lower rate environment harmful to investors- BlackRock CEO

May 27 Lowering interest rates around the world to boost the global economy has reached a point where it is now "quite harmful" to clients, including pension funds and insurers, BlackRock Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.

The "low rate environment is having a profound impact on how they're going to operate," Fink said at the Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐