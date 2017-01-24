UPDATE 1-BlackRock to ask if companies spend cash from tax holiday on growth

(Adds detail, comment from professor)
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ross Kerber
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how
companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United
States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald
Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
During his election campaign, Trump backed a policy of
cutting taxes on cash that countries repatriate as a way to
entice them to invest their overseas money in the United States.
Companies such as Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc,
Microsoft Corp hold nearly $1.8 trillion overseas,
Moody's Investors Service Inc estimated last month. By doing so,
they avoid a 35 percent U.S. corporate tax rate.
But Fink said the tax cuts may do little to boost economic
growth as investors pile the cash into buying their shares back
or paying a dividend, boosting their stock prices, but not
hiring new employees or growing their businesses.
BlackRock oversees $5.1 trillion in assets, ranking as a top
shareholder of many of the world's largest companies. It votes
on the composition of those companies' boards as well as on
governance proposals from management and shareholders.
"If tax reform also includes some form of reduced taxation
for repatriation of cash trapped overseas, BlackRock will be
looking to companies' strategic frameworks for an explanation of
whether they will bring cash back to the U.S. and if so, how
they plan to use it," Fink wrote in an annual letter to the CEOs
of the S&P 500.
Fink also said U.S. lawmakers should raise the threshold at
which capital gains on investments are taxed at a reduced rate,
from one year to three years, to reward long-term investment.
Fink, who had donated to Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton, recently joined an advisory council to Trump
that includes several other CEOs.
In his letter Fink wrote how developments such as Brexit and
new policies of U.S. President Donald Trump reflect "a growing
backlash against the impact globalization and technological
change are having on many workers and communities." He also
called on companies to do more to train employees.
Charles Elson, a University of Delaware finance professor
who follows corporate governance issues, said the language shows
how Trump's rise has caused business leaders like Fink to pay
attention to matters such as inequality.
"CEOs are responsive to the public," Elson said. "His
customers are the public and a healthy portion of the public has
concerns about globalization."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Bill Trott)