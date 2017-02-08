BlackRock CEO Fink sees "dark shadows" in markets

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms reports qtrly earnings per share $2.94
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
NEW YORK Feb 8 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.
"I see a lot of dark shadows," he said at an event hosted by Yahoo. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Sanderson Farms Inc qtrly revenue $802.0 million versus $692.1 million
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.