2017年 2月 8日

BlackRock CEO Fink sees "dark shadows" in markets

NEW YORK Feb 8 BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday said he is more concerned about financial markets than the current consensus, as uncertainty over global trade and other issues has caused business leaders to slow down spending.

"I see a lot of dark shadows," he said at an event hosted by Yahoo. "The markets are probably ahead of themselves." (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alden Bentley)
