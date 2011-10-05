BlackRock's Fink: risky equities a must investment

* Markets destabilized, but government has few options
* Low bond yields necessitate taking on risk
* Does not see U.S. recession
TORONTO, Oct 5 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief
Executive Laurence Fink said U.S. markets may now be more
destabilized than they were during the 2008-09 crash, but
advised investors to take on more risk nonetheless.
"I actually think the market is more destabilized now than
in '08-09, because government can do less today than they could
in '08-09," he told reporters after a presentation in Toronto.
However, Fink, who said he does not believe the United
States will fall into recession, said the low return on
government bonds make investing in riskier assets such as
equities a necessity.
"Earning two percent does not give the return to have the
appropriate retirement," he said.
"You're going to have to take risk over a long period of
time and do you really care if over a six-month period of time
markets go up or down 15 percent?"
He said the stock market's recent gyrations -- major U.S.
indices have moved in a range of nearly 10 percent over the
past week -- shows investors are taking a very short-term view,
one that he does not share.
"We actually have put risk on the last few days," he said.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill)