BlackRock's Fink: risky equities a must investment

* Markets destabilized, but government has few options

* Low bond yields necessitate taking on risk

* Does not see U.S. recession

TORONTO, Oct 5 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said U.S. markets may now be more destabilized than they were during the 2008-09 crash, but advised investors to take on more risk nonetheless.

"I actually think the market is more destabilized now than in '08-09, because government can do less today than they could in '08-09," he told reporters after a presentation in Toronto.

However, Fink, who said he does not believe the United States will fall into recession, said the low return on government bonds make investing in riskier assets such as equities a necessity.

"Earning two percent does not give the return to have the appropriate retirement," he said.

"You're going to have to take risk over a long period of time and do you really care if over a six-month period of time markets go up or down 15 percent?"

He said the stock market's recent gyrations -- major U.S. indices have moved in a range of nearly 10 percent over the past week -- shows investors are taking a very short-term view, one that he does not share.

"We actually have put risk on the last few days," he said. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill)