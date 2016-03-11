版本:
BlackRock CEO Fink says sees oil prices stuck in range

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 11 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday that it is hard for him to see oil prices above $60 or below $30 per barrel for a while.

Speaking at a banking conference in Acapulco, Mexico, Fink also inveighed against negative interest-rate policies by central banks and said Mexico's peso currency remains inexpensive compared to the U.S. dollar.

In a wide-ranging speech, Fink also said he sees a British exit from the European Union as unlikely.

BlackRock, the New York-based asset management company, oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Acapulco; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)

