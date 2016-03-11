BlackRock CEO Fink says sees oil prices stuck in range

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 11 BlackRock Inc
Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said on Friday that it is
hard for him to see oil prices above $60 or below $30 per barrel
for a while.
Speaking at a banking conference in Acapulco, Mexico, Fink
also inveighed against negative interest-rate policies by
central banks and said Mexico's peso currency remains
inexpensive compared to the U.S. dollar.
In a wide-ranging speech, Fink also said he sees a British
exit from the European Union as unlikely.
BlackRock, the New York-based asset management company,
oversaw $4.6 trillion in assets globally as of Dec. 31, 2015.
