BlackRock's Fink a 'big believer' in Wells Fargo CEO

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 28 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink on Friday said he is a "big believer" in Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan, saying the scandal-hit bank bank is now on a good path.
The world's largest asset manager is a major shareholder in the bank, whose board faced a contentious annual meeting on Tuesday.
Fink was speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago.
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: