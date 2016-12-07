UPDATE 1-BlackRock "less committed" to specific targets, but forecasts growth

(Adds details and context, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Dec 7 A top BlackRock Inc
executive said the world's largest asset manager could benefit
from rising interest rates as its clients keep their stakes in
bonds and as revenues from other businesses grow.
BlackRock has previously said it targets 5 percent "organic"
growth from new business overall, with low-single digit growth
rates in its institutional business, high single-digit growth in
retail and low double-digit growth in iShares, its booming ETF
business.
But BlackRock CFO Gary Shedlin, speaking on Wednesday at a
Goldman Sachs event, said the company is "less committed
to exactly where that growth is going to come from."
In the most recent quarter, reported in October, BlackRock's
retail and institutional organic asset growth was zero percent,
while iShares was 15 percent.
"While we still reaffirm that as an aspirational goal, I
think we probably feel a little less committed to exactly where
that growth is going to come from, primarily because we're
seeing massive adoption by both retail and institutional
investors into ETFs."
BlackRock cut fees on a set of its ETFs in October,
including lowering the annual fee on its stock-tracking iShares
Core S&P 500 ETF to 0.04 percent from 0.07 percent.
Shedlin said the company had studied its peers and saw an
opportunity "to get a 12- to 18-month head start" to win over
new clients and cash by cutting fees.
He said while slicing investor's expenses cost money up
front, the asset manager is well on its way to earning that
revenue back due to the company gaining market share.
The relatively low-cost iShares Core series that saw those
price cuts has taken in about $15 billion since the
announcement, Shedlin said, reflecting about 40 percent organic
growth in two months.
As rates rise, bond investors could face losses. But Shedlin
said nearly two thirds of the company's $1.6 trillion in fixed
income assets are institutional, and those clients tend to stick
around.
He said the company's money-market funds business also could
earn more as the company drops fee waivers that it initiated as
clients struggled with a low rates.
BlackRock's lucrative business of lending out the stocks and
other securities it holds in its funds, often to speculating
investors, also could throw off more revenue as the collateral
it collects gets placed in higher-yielding investments.
Shedlin said the company is also "under-penetrated" in
relatively high-fee hedge funds, private equity and
infrastructure businesses that can also expand.
