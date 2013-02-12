BlackRock names Gary Shedlin CFO

Feb 12 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said Gary Shedlin will succeed Ann Marie Petach as chief financial officer.

Shedlin, who has been a long-time strategic and financial adviser to BlackRock, will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach through a transition period till the company's current-quarter results.

Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director in the client solution business, the company said in a statement.