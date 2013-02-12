版本:
2013年 2月 13日

BlackRock names Gary Shedlin CFO

Feb 12 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said Gary Shedlin will succeed Ann Marie Petach as chief financial officer.

Shedlin, who has been a long-time strategic and financial adviser to BlackRock, will join the company on March 11 and work with Petach through a transition period till the company's current-quarter results.

Petach is joining BlackRock Solutions as a senior managing director in the client solution business, the company said in a statement.
