BlackRock secures $400 mln China investment quota boost

HONG KONG, Sept 7 BlackRock Inc has
secured an additional $400 million quota to invest in Chinese
markets, in one of the largest one-time approvals granted by the
authorities to invest in the mainland.
BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said in a
statement on Monday the move by China's State Administrator of
Foreign Exchange would take the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) quota available to it to $1.25 billion.
The quota boost for BlackRock comes at a time when China's
stock market has seen a wave of unprecedented selling, which has
resulted in the government stepping in to revive investor
confidence.
China has allowed foreign investors to tap its largely
closed stock and bond markets through QFII and Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor schemes (RQFII).
The $1.25 billion quote that BlackRock has is separate from
the $640 million under RQFII, BlackRock said.
