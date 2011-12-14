CORRECTED-UK asset manager complains over Blackrock fund

LONDON Dec 14 British fund management
company City of London Investment Trust has written to
Blackrock to complain over the performance of one of
Blackrock's funds.
City of London Investment Trust said on Wednesday that it
had sent a letter to the directors of Blackrock World Mining
Trust to express their disappointment with the fund's
performance, despite the product's strong returns.
"BRWM's investment returns over the three years to the end
of October 2011 have exceeded 150 percent. This is very
satisfactory compared to the benchmark HSBC Global Mining Index
return over the same period of 128 percent and we congratulate
the investment manager," City of London Investment Trust said in
its letter.
"However, we are disappointed that this good investment
record is not more fully reflected in the share price, which
remains at an unreasonably large discount to NAV (net asset
value). This is clearly an area where the board needs to be more
assertive," it added.
"We have written to you previously on this issue in April
2010 and in June 2011, and we consider that the time for action
is long overdue. We have decided to publish this latest letter
in order to encourage other shareholders to join us in
requesting that the board adopt best practice in respect of
discount control," said City of London.