CORRECTED-UK asset manager complains over Blackrock fund

LONDON Dec 14 British fund management company City of London Investment Trust has written to Blackrock to complain over the performance of one of Blackrock's funds.

City of London Investment Trust said on Wednesday that it had sent a letter to the directors of Blackrock World Mining Trust to express their disappointment with the fund's performance, despite the product's strong returns.

"BRWM's investment returns over the three years to the end of October 2011 have exceeded 150 percent. This is very satisfactory compared to the benchmark HSBC Global Mining Index return over the same period of 128 percent and we congratulate the investment manager," City of London Investment Trust said in its letter.

"However, we are disappointed that this good investment record is not more fully reflected in the share price, which remains at an unreasonably large discount to NAV (net asset value). This is clearly an area where the board needs to be more assertive," it added.

"We have written to you previously on this issue in April 2010 and in June 2011, and we consider that the time for action is long overdue. We have decided to publish this latest letter in order to encourage other shareholders to join us in requesting that the board adopt best practice in respect of discount control," said City of London.