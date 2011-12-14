UPDATE 1-City of London Invt complains over Blackrock fund

* Co wrote letter to complain over fund's share price
* Says shares remain at unreasonably large discount to NAV
* Blackrock World Mining Trust run by Evy Hambro
LONDON, Dec 14 British fund management
company City of London Investment has written to
Blackrock to complain over the share price performance
of one of Blackrock's funds, the latest example of a fund coming
under attack from activist investors.
City of London Investment's move comes after Alliance Trust
fought off a resolution from Laxey Partners in May to
set up an automatic buyback policy aimed at boosting its share
price.
City of London Investment Group said it written to the
directors of Blackrock World Mining Trust to express
disappointment with the fund's share price, despite its strong
returns.
"BRWM's investment returns over the three years to the end
of October 2011 have exceeded 150 percent. This is very
satisfactory compared to the benchmark HSBC Global Mining Index
return over the same period of 128 percent and we congratulate
the investment manager," it said in its letter.
"However, we are disappointed that this good investment
record is not more fully reflected in the share price, which
remains at an unreasonably large discount to NAV (net asset
value). This is clearly an area where the board needs to be more
assertive," it added.
"We have written to you previously on this issue in April
2010 and in June 2011, and we consider that the time for action
is long overdue. We have decided to publish this latest letter
in order to encourage other shareholders to join us in
requesting that the board adopt best practice in respect of
discount control," it wrote.
Blackrock officials in London had no immediate comment on
the matter.
Shares in Blackrock World Mining were down 1.8 percent at
606.90 pence in early afternoon trade. The stock has fallen
around 25 percent over the last year.
The Blackrock World Mining Trust is run by Evy Hambro, a
member of Britain's historic Hambro banking family.
Companies in which the fund has invested include miners Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton .