RPT-BlackRock's bull retires as equity markets flounder

* Doll says markets "haven't been a whole lot of fun"
* Lackluster performance caused board scrutiny
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. stock market has
already lost some of its bulls in the past month. Now it is
about to lose one of its biggest.
BlackRock Inc 's chief equity strategist Bob Doll
told Reuters on Tuesday he was leaving the firm and the three
funds he manages because he wanted to take some time off and the
fun was gone.
"The markets haven't been a whole lot of fun," the
57-year-old Doll said, adding he hoped to figure out his next
move.
Best known as the talking head of for BlackRock's views on
the markets and for his annual market predictions list, Doll's
bullish nature and love of fundamentals have not helped the
performance of the three funds he oversees, each of which has
underperformed its benchmarks for the past one, three, five and
10 years, according to Morningstar Inc.
With the European debt crisis raging on, disappointing U.S.
job creation numbers and the Dow Jones Industrial Average in
negative territory for the year, and market volatility
heightened, it might seem like a good time for a bull like Doll
to walk away.
But for BlackRock, which has relied on Doll to assuage
investors' concerns and answer financial advisers' questions
about the markets, the departure comes at an inopportune time.
"Bob Doll and Bill Gross (co-chief investment officer at
PIMCO) were the two people who were out there talking to
investors during the financial crisis," said Don Phillips,
president of fund research at Morningstar Inc. "He was pretty
important to the firm."
A PERENNIAL BULL
Every year, Doll has come out with 10 predictions that were
almost entirely positive and, lately, off the mark.
In 2011, Doll predicted accelerating economic growth,
double-digit stock growth and 3 million new jobs. His S&P
forecast was too optimistic by 100 points, growth slowed in 2011
and 1.8 million jobs were created in 2011.
CXO Advisory Group LLC, a research firm that tracks more
than 60 market "gurus", gives Doll an above average accuracy
rating of 54 percent.
This year Doll predicted that the European debt crisis would
ease, even as Europe slides into a recession. "I know the second
half of that is correct," he said.
Still, Doll - a regular commentator on CNBC - acknowledges
that being a fundamentals-focused equity manager has not been
easy lately. "Everything is so macro-focused and it's less about
the individual companies, he said.
The performance of 23 developed-market stock indices
compared to the MSCI World index shows a significant increase in
correlation, from about a .5 correlation in the early 1980s to
nearly .9 percent in recent months, according to Rui Antunes, a
quantitative analyst at Societe Generale in London.
When correlation is so high, economic forces hold more
weight in the price of stocks than actual health and future
prospects of any individual company or sector.
FALTERING PERFORMANCE
Doll's difficulties are evident in the track record of the
portfolios he manages.
While he was a star manager in the early 2000s , his
performance since he joined BlackRock as part of the merger with
Merrill Lynch Investment Managers i n 2006 has been lackluster.
From 2000 to 2005, his Large Cap Growth Fund lost 2.1
percent, while large cap growth funds averaged a 27 percent
loss, according to Morningstar.
But for the past one, three, five and 10 years, his $1.6
billion Large Cap Core Fund ; $1 billion Large Cap
Growth Fund and $1 billion Large Cap Value Fund
have all underperformed their benchmarks, according to
Morningstar Inc.
The poor performance has drawn intense scrutiny from the
funds' board of directors, who meet quarterly to review the
funds' strategies, each of which is based on a quantitative
model.
"They were concerned about how the models were being run,
how the analysts picked stocks, what the risk management was,"
Doll said.
As a result, BlackRock made some changes to the funds in
2010, when it brought on Peter Stournaras and Chris Leavy.
Stournaras and Leavy will take over Doll's responsibilities
after his June 30 departure. Doll will serve as an adviser to
the firm through the rest of the year.
As for Doll, he has summer plans to go to Paris with his
wife to visit their daughter, spend time with family in Texas,
and vacation at the New Jersey shore.
After that, Doll said he isn't sure what's next for him.
Whether BlackRock will find someone new to hold investors'
hands during volatile times is unclear. The firm has expanded
into passive management through its acquisition of the iShares
exchange-traded fund business and over the years has grown its
fixed income business as well.
"Doll stands for equities and actively managed funds and
given how BlackRock has evolved maybe it's time for them to have
a different face," Phillips said.