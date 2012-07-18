BlackRock profit falls 11 percent

July 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager, said its second-quarter profit had fallen 11 percent as tumultuous market conditions cut into fee income.

Net income at New York-based BlackRock fell to $554 million, or $3.08 per share, from $619 million, or $3.21 per share, a year earlier.

Assets under management on June 30 totaled $3.56 trillion, down 3 percent during the quarter and down 3 percent from a year earlier.