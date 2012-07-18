UPDATE 4-BlackRock 2nd-qtr profit falls 11 percent

* Revenue declines 5 percent
* Adjusted EPS of $3.10 beat analysts avg $3.01
* Total assets $3.56 trillion, down 3 pct vs yr ago
July 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, said on Wednesday its second-quarter
profit fell 11 percent as tumultuous market conditions cut into
fee income.
Chief executive Laurence Fink also sought to quell concerns
about relatively weak performance in BlackRock's equity funds
and the recent departures of some top executives.
Net income at New York-based BlackRock dropped to $554
million, or $3.08 per share, from $619 million, or $3.21 per
share, a year earlier.
Investors fretting about Europe's debt crisis and overall
global economic weakness moved out of higher risk - and higher
fee - stock funds and into bonds and short-term securities, CEO
Fink said. BlackRock benefits more when investors move the
opposite direction, from what Fink called a "risk off" position
to "risk on."
"For the remainder of 2012, unfortunately, all eyes are
still going to be on politics and the economy," Fink said on a
call with analysts. U.S. elections and the coming budget
showdown "will likely create additional uncertainty and lead to
more soft business sentiment and probably a reduction in
consumer spending," he added.
Investor interest in BlackRock's iShares unit, the top
manager of U.S. exchange-traded funds, saved the firm from an
even deeper profit decline. Investors added a net $6.1 billion
into iShares funds in the quarter, while withdrawing $2.3
billion combined from BlackRock's other long-term funds.
But the inflows were overwhelmed by the impact of declining
worldwide markets, which cut $76.8 billion from BlackRock's
long-term assets during the quarter, and currency moves, which
trimmed another $16 billion. The MSCI All Country Index lost
6.4 percent in the second quarter while the
Standard & Poor's 500 lost 2.8 percent.
"It was a tough quarter in tough conditions," Dan Popowics,
manager of the Fifth Third Dividend Growth Fund, said.
"They're not generating enough new inflows to obtain operating
leverage."
All told, BlackRock's assets under management at June 30
totaled $3.56 trillion, down 3 percent during the quarter and
down 3 percent from a year earlier.
QUELLING CONCERNS
Since the quarter ended, iShares alone has pulled in another
$3.5 billion in July so far, Fink said on the call with
analysts.
But despite the inflows, BlackRock's ETF unit has lost
market share in the United States to rival Vanguard Group,
particularly in some of the largest and most basic fund
categories where Vanguard charges much lower
fees.
Fink acknowledged the challenge. "I have to give a lot of
credit to Vanguard," he said, adding he was "not pleased" about
the loss of market share. BlackRock will have a plan to address
the issue in coming months, he said without giving any details.
BlackRock is also seeking to address underperformance in its
actively managed equity segment, where just 39 percent of funds
beat their benchmarks or average performance of peers over the
past year, Fink said. The firm has hired some new managers and
chief equity strategist Bob Doll retired last month.
"Larry (Fink) and I are going to be less tolerant of
performance that is not up to par with what we need," BlackRock
president Robert Kapito said on the call with analysts.
BlackRock founding partner Susan Wagner announced her
retirement during the quarter and the senior client strategist
for the CEO, Robert Capaldi, also left, raising some questions
about succession planning at the firm.
Kapito said the firm had a "very strong bench" and stressed
that it had engaged in formal succession planning and annual
reviews of top talent for years.
The firm plans to hold an investors day next year to
introduce more of its leadership team to investors, he said.
REVENUE DECLINED
BlackRock's second-quarter revenue declined 5 percent from a
year earlier to $2.2 billion. Investment advisory and related
fees dropped 5 percent to $2 billion.
Performance-based fees, which can provide a high-margin
boost to BlackRock's bottom line, declined 18 percent to $41
million. But the fees could get a boost later in the year as
some of BlackRock's hedge funds have posted strong performance.
The firm said its fixed income Obsidian fund is up 20 percent
this year.
Excluding certain expenses, BlackRock earned $3.10 per
share. On that basis, analysts, on average, expected $3.01,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of BlackRock dropped 0.6 percent to $175.05 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The shares had lost 1
percent so far this year through Tuesday, trailing the 8 percent
gain in the price of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.