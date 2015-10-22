BlackRock sees European bonds as attractive as ECB weighs further rate cuts

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
NEW YORK Oct 22 Top BlackRock Inc bond fund manager Rick Rieder said he sees some European bonds as increasingly attractive after central bankers there disclosed they have weighed another interest rate cut.
"We have a good portion of our risk in Europe today," said Rieder, who manages BlackRock's Strategic Income Opportunities Fund. "I do think the policy's going to be aggressive."
Speaking at a Boston conference of the CFA Institute, Rieder said he sees "parts" of the credit markets in Europe to be attractive as well as bonds from peripheral European countries.
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.