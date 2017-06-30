FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BlackRock moves 50 ETFs to NYSE's rival exchanges
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 晚上9点34分 / 1 天前

BlackRock moves 50 ETFs to NYSE's rival exchanges

记者 Trevor Hunnicutt

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc on Friday said it would move fifty of its exchange-traded funds from NYSE Arca to homes on rival trading exchanges in a move that points to more competition in the fast-growing industry.

The world's largest asset manager and issuer of ETFs will move 30 of its iShares-brand ETFs to CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats exchange and an additional 20 ETFs to Nasdaq Inc , the New York-based company said in a statement. BlackRock managed $1.4 trillion in ETFs on March 31.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE Arca exchange is home to the lion's share of the more than 2,000 U.S.-listed ETFs, but competitors have been aggressively trying to win away issuers and traders. After the changes are made on Aug 1, iShares will still have 209 ETFs listed on NYSE Arca, the company said.

NYSE has faced scrutiny for technical glitches affecting ETFs, including a March issue that prevented some ETFs from completing an auction at the end of the day.

In a statement, Samara Cohen, Americas Head of iShares Capital Markets at BlackRock, said "a thriving market for ETFs requires a robust, resilient ecosystem, with multiple participants committed to continuous innovation and improving the client experience."

A NYSE spokeswoman declined to comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below