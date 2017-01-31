BlackRock U.S. ETF business tops $1 trillion in assets for 1st time

Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The milestone, which happened late last week, came after a dramatic shift in markets since the November U.S. presidential election and is a capstone in a move by investors to lower costs using ETFs. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)