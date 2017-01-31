BlackRock U.S. ETF business tops $1 trillion in assets for 1st time

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The milestone, which happened late last week, came after a dramatic shift in markets since the November U.S. presidential election and is a capstone in a move by investors to lower costs using ETFs. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: