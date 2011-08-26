ETF leader BlackRock files to run its own indexes

* Would supply its own market indexes for its iShares funds

* Currently pays fees to use indexes provided by others

BOSTON Aug 26 BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the largest manager of exchange-traded funds, may begin supplying its own market indexes for its iShares lines of funds.

Such a move would be similar to some smaller ETF managers like Russell Investments, WisdomTree Investments (WETF.O) and Claymore Investments, New York-based BlackRock said in a securities filing dated Aug. 25.

In the filing, BlackRock seeks exemptions from portions of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to allow it to provide indexes to its own funds, as the Securities and Exchange Commission has granted to some other managers.

With $632 billion of ETF assets under management, among $3.7 trillion of total assets firmwide, BlackRock's iShares unit is the largest ETF manager in the world.

The firm's hundreds of funds currently track indexes provided by other companies in return for licensing fees. McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's MHP.N Standard & Poor's and News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones are among the top iShare index providers.

The BlackRock filing was first reported by the web site IndexUniverse.com. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; editing by John Wallace)