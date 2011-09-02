UPDATE 1-BlackRock seeks less disclosure on new ETFs

* 13 new active ETFs proposed under new Spruce trust
* Funds would disclose holdings quarterly, not daily
* Same teams that run iShares likely to run new ETFs
BOSTON, Sept 2 Money management giant BlackRock
Inc (BLK.N) asked regulators for permission to set up a new
unit offering actively managed exchange-traded funds that would
not disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission late on Thursday, BlackRock said the new unit,
Spruce ETF Trust, would manage 13 equity funds and reveal their
holdings only on a quarterly basis, like ordinary mutual
funds.
The new funds, which might not be approved for several
years, would likely be run by the same managers that oversee
New York-based BlackRock's iShares division, the world's
largest ETF manager with $632 billion of assets.
"Should these funds be approved, it is the intention of
BlackRock that they would be operated by the same teams that
support the firm's existing ETFs," a spokeswoman said. "The
filing process can take years."
BlackRock's latest move to differentiate its ETF offerings
follows the firm's filing last week asking permission to have
its funds track indexes it would create in-house instead of
using outside providers.
Competition is growing in the $1 trillion U.S. ETF market
and copycat index funds abound. Some managers, including
BlackRock, Pimco and AdvisorShares, are trying to stand out
with actively managed funds. But the sector has attracted less
than $10 billion so far.
Previously approved active ETFs disclose their complete
holdings every day just like index-tracking ETFs. That makes it
easy for ETF market participants to create and redeem shares
and keep a fund's trading price close to its net asset value.
BlackRock said it would set up a blind trust to create and
redeem shares for the 13 new ETFs. Market participants wanting
new shares from one of the funds would give the blind trust
cash instead of shares of stock.
Regulators are likely to move slowly on the issue, John
McGuire, a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Washington,
D.C. and a former SEC attorney, said. The agency took five
years to approve the first leveraged and inverse ETFs, he
noted.
Approval of the application, however, would attract many
more firms, McGuire said. "The biggest drawback with actively
managed ETFs for most asset managers is that they have some
proprietary strategy that they don't want to be disclosing on a
daily basis," he said.
