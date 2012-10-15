版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BlackRock slashes fees on six ETFs, launches new cheaper options

NEW YORK Oct 15 BlackRock Inc on Monday announced that it is slashing fees on six of its exchange-traded funds and introducing four new ETFs.

The firm's new ETFs include the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which costs 0.18 percent, way below the firm's existing iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which costs 0.67 percent.

