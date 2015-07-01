Amid inflows, BlackRock to expand currency-hedged ETF lineup

BOSTON, July 1 BlackRock Inc plans to add
11 new funds to its lineup of iShares currency-hedged ETFs,
executives said, amid growing demand for the products.
Jane Leung, a BlackRock managing director who oversees the
sector, said in a telephone interview on Tuesday that
BlackRock's five existing currency-hedged ETFs have about $7.4
billion in assets. About $6.6 billion of the total has come in
over the past year.
Leung said the inflow shows that investors are paying more
attention to the impact of changes in the relative value of
currencies, such as the rapid rise in value of the U.S. dollar
through the spring. "Investors have to look at currency more
closely than ever," she said.
Other sponsors of currency-hedged ETFs have also reported
strong inflows over the past year, according to figures from the
Lipper unit of Thomson Reuters, including those offered by
WisdomTree Investments and by a unit of Deutsche Bank.
BlackRock's new ETFs will include eight focused on specific
countries, including Australia, Mexico and Spain, plus three
that invest globally or outside the United States and Canada.
They will invest in unhedged iShares ETFs and use contracts to
reduce currency risk.
The hedged ETFs are more expensive for investors. The
current iShares MSCI Australia ETF has an expense ratio
of 0.48 percent, while the currency-hedged version will charge
0.51 percent, Leung said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler)