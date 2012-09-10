BlackRock to lower fees on certain ETFS

NEW YORK, Sept 10 BlackRock Inc is planning to announce lower fees on a number of its core iShares exchange-traded funds in the fourth quarter, Laurence Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock, told attendees of the Barclays' Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Monday.

The changes will only apply to some ETFs where competitors have lower-fee products, and will not be a "wholesale fee change on everything," he said.