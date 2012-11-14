版本:
BlackRock's new core series of iShares attracted $2 billion

Nov 14 Money manager BlackRock Inc's new "core" series of iShares exchange-traded funds have attracted $2 billion from customers so far, President Rob Kapito said on Wednesday at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in New York.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, announced the new line of lower-cost ETFs in iShares on Oct. 15.

