UPDATE 1-BlackRock's new core series of iShares attracted $2 bln

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Money manager BlackRock Inc's new "core" series of iShares exchange-traded funds have attracted $2 billion from customers so far, President Rob Kapito said on Wednesday.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, announced the new line of lower-cost ETFs in iShares on Oct. 15 as a way to better compete with cheaper funds from competitors like Vanguard Group and Charles Schwab. While the new line up carried lower prices, BlackRock maintained the same fee levels on the rest of its industry-leading ETF family.
"I would say, so far, very happy with the successes," Kapito said, speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in New York. Flows into the rest of the iShares family also continue to be strong, he said.
The iShares family, which oversaw $706 billion worldwide at the end of the third quarter, had taken in $49.5 billion from customers through the end of September, according to BlackRock.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).