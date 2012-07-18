BlackRock to address ETF market share losses

July 18 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest money manager, has a plan to address market share losses
in its iShares exchange-traded fund business, Chief Executive
Laurence Fink said on Wednesday.
"We believe we have a plan to address it in coming months,"
Fink, who did not give any details of the plan, said on a call
with analysts.
BlackRock has lost out in the United States to lower-cost
ETFs from Vanguard Group, Fink said.
So far in July, investors have added a net $3.5 billion to
iShares ETFs, Fink said.
BlackRock is not planning to make any large acquisitions
currently but is looking at several "fill-in" deals to add money
managers in areas where the firm is absent, Fink said.