UPDATE 1-BlackRock, MSCI shares rise on ETF fee cut plan

Oct 16 Shares of market index provider MSCI Inc
jumped 6 percent on Tuesday, a day after a big
customer, BlackRock Inc, said it was cutting fees on
just a handful of exchange-traded funds and none tracking MSCI
benchmarks.
Shares of BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, rose
about 2 p ercent as analysts said fee reductions at its iShares
line of ETFs would have less impact on the New York firm's
bottom line than they had anticipated.
MSCI shares had dropped as much as 30 percent on Oct. 2,
when another major client, Vanguard Group, said it was dumping
MSCI indexes from 22 of its largest funds to save money,
prompting speculation that BlackRock might make a similar move.
Vanguard said it was switching to indexes with cheaper
licensing fees from FTSE Group and the University of Chicago's
Center for Research in Security Prices.
MSCI has grown rapidly, thanks to licensing fees paid by ETF
fund managers, like BlackRock and Vanguard. The fund companies
pay MSCI to track its indexes at rates calculated as a small
percentage of each fund's assets.
BlackRock had warned for weeks it would reduce fees on some
of its most profitable funds to better compete with rivals like
Vanguard and Charles Schwab Corp.
But on Monday afternoon, it announced it would cut fees on
only six of its iShares funds, fewer than analysts had expected,
and would create four new low-cost funds, including three using
MSCI indexes. BlackRock offers more than 600 iShares
ETFs.
Under the plan, the fee on the iShares Core S&P Total U.S.
Stock Market ETF, for example, will drop to 7 basis points - or
7 hundredths of a percentage point - from the current 20 basis
points.
The fee cuts will lead to an annual revenue loss of $35
million to $40 million and reduce earnings per share by less
than 1 percent, Luke Montgomery, an analyst at Bernstein
Research, wrote in a report.
"This is well below our base estimate," he said.
New York-based MSCI, a leading provider of indexes, risk
management advice and other investment analysis services,
competes with Thomson Reuters Corp in some
areas.
Until Vanguard's move a few weeks ago, investors believed
t hat MSCI, best known for its all-world and emerging market
stock indexes, would be immune from price wars in the $1.5
trillion global exchange-traded fund market.
MSCI shares gained $1.57, or 6.1 percent, to $27.16 at
midday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Through Monday's close, MSCI shares had lost 22 percent this
year.
BlackRock gained $4.32, or 2.3 percent, to $189.69 on the
New York Stock Exchange. It hit a session high of $190.87.
BlackRock shares are up 7 percent in 2012 through Monday,
trailing the 15 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
With some $3.6 trillion in total assets under management at
the end of June, BlackRock is the largest money manager in the
world. Of the total, ETFs comprised $645 billion - also more
than any other firm.