BlackRock tells large UK companies to link pay to performance

NEW YORK Jan 15 BlackRock Inc, the world's
largest asset manager, has told more than 300 large UK-listed
companies that executive pay should be strongly linked to
long-term performance and that it should only be increased at
the same level of a company's overall workforce.
BlackRock sent letters to companies in the FTSE 350
Index to help their remuneration committees and boards
as they review corporate pay framework, a spokeswoman for the
asset manager in London said on Sunday.
BlackRock especially focused on companies that will submit
their remuneration policy to a binding shareholder vote in 2017,
the asset manager said in the letter.
Binding votes give shareholders the final say on executive
pay, rather than company directors. About half of the FTSE 350
companies will face binding votes this year, the Financial Times
said.
The firm said it expected pension contributions for
executives to be in line with the rest of the workforce for new
contracts.
"We consider misalignment of pay with performance as an
indication of insufficient board oversight, which calls into
question the quality of the board. We believe that shareholders
should hold directors to a high standard in this regard," the
letter said.
BlackRock said that where it determines executive pay is not
aligned with the best long-term interests of shareholders, it
will take that into consideration when it votes for the
re-election of members on a company's remuneration committee.
Total pay for the chiefs of companies in the FTSE 100 index
has quadrupled over the past 18 years as repeated
efforts by shareholders to control spiraling remuneration awards
have failed, the Financial Times reported.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Peter Cooney)