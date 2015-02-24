BlackRock equity manager Keefe departs

Feb 24 Timothy Keefe, who managed BlackRock Inc's $581 million Flexible Equity Income Fund has left the firm after three years.

BlackRock said on Tuesday that its large-cap series team, made up of Peter Stournaras, Kyle McClements and Christopher Accettella , is taking over the management of the fund as well as one of its closed-end funds, the $663 million BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund.

"We believe that the Large Cap Series team's investment process is better suited to manage our Flexible Equity strategy. We wish Tim Keefe success in all of his future endeavors," a company spokesman wrote in an e-mailed statement.

Keefe joined BlackRock in 2012 from Mayo Capital Partners, where he was a portfolio manager. Before that he was chief equity officer at John Hancock Funds.

New York-based BlackRock, which manages over $4.6 trillion in assets under management, has been overhauling its equity portfolio management teams over the past few years in an effort to improve performance. Since 2012, the firm has replaced five of its nine U.S. equity teams.

Less than 2 percent of BlackRock's stock funds have returned among the top quartile for their categories for the last five years, according to Morningstar.

The one-star BlackRock Flexible Equity Fund has returned 10.63 percent for the past five years, placing it in the bottom three percent of its category, according to Morningstar.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese)